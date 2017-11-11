Uranium One and Star Trek Technology Video – Bill Still

Yesterday, Air Force Secretary, Hether Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein held a press conference to brief reporters on why the Texas shooter’s military records were not sent to the FBI.

After explaining what was being done to fix the records transfer problem, they opened the floor to additional questions. A reporter for Air Force magazine asked about the status of a proposed US Space force.

Their responses shocked me.

So space is now a battle space. One in which the US Air Force has been tasked to shift space as a war-fighting domain and achieve space superiority.

Also, yesterday this came out in “Futurism”.

“The United States Air Force’s scientific research wing has invested $26.3 million dollars to develop a laser weapon for fighter jets. The Air Force is hoping to begin testing in 2021.”



Video Source

What is the laser weapon’s number one operational target – to take out guided missiles in flight.

According to Lockheed Martin weapons expert, Rob Afza:

‘We have demonstrated our ability to use directed energy to counter threats from the ground, and look forward to future tests from the air as part of the SHiELD system.”

The weaponry he’s talking about is known as the LaWS system, which is no operational on some US warships – and you can bet a good proportion of them are floating around between North Korea and Japan.

According to “Futurism”:

“Conventional missiles could cost millions of dollars to launch, while the “rounds” used by LaWS only cost about a dollar.”

It seems that the US has a dominant lead in developing this defensive technology. So how will the poorest of the three leading military powers – Russia – hope to compete?