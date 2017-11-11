Sibel Edmonds exposes Special Counsel Robert Mueller Videos – NewsBud and InfoWars

FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds exposes Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conflict of interest in pursuing General Michael Flynn’s case due to his direct involvement as former FBI Director and his role in covering up and protecting Gulen Networks’ criminal operations within the United States, and demands that he steps down.

Sibel Edmonds, Shepard Ambellas

Sibel Edmonds provides almost an hour update followed by Shepard Ambellas. The video does have the InfoWars commercials (no control) and begins with Sibel Edmonds at the 49:18 mark.