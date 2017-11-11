This Rare Market Anomaly Will Send Bitcoin Even Higher by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

“One of the Biggest Bitcoin Exchanges Just Added 100,000 Users in a Single Day”

“‘Buy Bitcoin’ Overtakes ‘Buy Gold’ as Online Search Phrase”

“Bitcoin Hits $7,000 as Wall Street Interest Gets Real”

Headlines like these are everywhere these days. They tell us that interest in bitcoin is soaring.

But it wasn’t always like this.

At the beginning of 2015, hardly anyone owned bitcoin. The entire market was worth just $4.4 billion.

Today, it’s a $113 billion market. That’s 26 times bigger than it was just five years ago.

When a market explodes like this, it’s only natural to label it a “bubble.”

But in today’s essay, I’m going to explain why the bitcoin market is about to get a whole lot bigger .

You might find that hard to believe. But you need to understand something…

• Institutional investors barely own any bitcoin…

Institutional investors include hedge funds, big money managers, and sovereign wealth funds.

They’re what’s called the “smart money.” They’re also usually the first to invest in groundbreaking technologies.

So why are they avoiding bitcoin? Simple.

They can’t own it.

You see, institutional investors manage trillions of dollars.

When you oversee that much money, the stakes are high. You need to be able to hedge your bets.

Up until now, institutional investors haven’t been able to do that. But that’s about to change.

• Soon, the CME Group will introduce its first-ever bitcoin futures contract…

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) plans to do the same.

This is a game changer. You see, the CME Group and the CBOE run the world’s largest futures and options exchanges.

When they introduce these bitcoin products, it will be easier than ever for large institutions to bet on bitcoin.

And that will send billions of dollars into bitcoin. It could even cause the bitcoin market to triple in size.

That alone is a good reason to own bitcoin. But it’s not the only reason…