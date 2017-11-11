Military and Law Enforcement Are Using Secret Planes to Spy On Cell Phones Video – DAHBOO

A recent article in the Texas Observer, revealed that the National Guard is using multi-protocol scanners and receivers to spy on everyone.

The National Guard and the DEA, recently purchased two DRT 1301C portable receiver systems from Digital Receiver Technology Inc., (DRT).

DRT’s or ‘dirt boxes’ allow the National Guard and DEA to secretly listen to 10,000 cell phones at once.

DRT’s multi-protocol scanners allow them to spy on “2G, 3G and 4G technologies including GSM, cdma2000, 1xEV-DO, UMTS WCDMA, TD-SCDMA and LTE, the MPS applications”.

DRT devices are “capable of intercepting the user’s location, phone numbers dialed, text messages and photos as well as recording or listening to phone calls.”

“These DRT boxes are far more capable than the old Stingrays,” Austin attorney Scott McCollough said, “The old-style Stingrays were not able to capture content. Guess what? The DRT box is. … These newer ones get everything.”

Dirt boxes are far more invasive than Stingrays.



