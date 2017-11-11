A GAME CHANGER FOR TRUTH MEDIA Video – SGTReport

Steve St. Angelo joins me to discuss the game changer for truth media, the Commodity Ad Network, which is going live on January 1st. CDX promises to bring hungry advertisers together with top alt-media bloggers and websites. CDX is a much needed alternative to Google adsense and other ad networks which to date have largely ignored prepper, alternative news and health related sites.

https://commodityadnetwork.com/



