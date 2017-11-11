Craig Hemke and Keith Neumeyer – Sprott Weekly Wrap-Up (Podcast)
– silver is up 7% and gold is up 11% year to date
– commodities are up and will continue to rise over the coming months
– zinc tripled and lead doubled with copper up 50%
– global production has been impacted by price suppression over the past 4-5 years
– the metals, all metals, are in the ground capital inflows keep miners from reaching them
