CNBC can’t understand gold’s sudden drop today
Any journalist who really wants to understand it might review the material here —
http://www.gata.org/node/17751
— and then call the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, at +41-61-280-8080 and ask for the gold swaps and leases department.
* * *
Gold Just Dropped in Sudden Move Lower
By John Melloy and Fred Imbert
CNBC, New York
Friday, November 10, 2017
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/10/gold-just-dropped-in-sudden-mover-lower….
Gold futures dropped suddenly, losing almost 1 percent of their value in about 15 minutes.
Trading volume also picked up during the selling activity.
Gold futures for December delivery were down 0.9 percent as of 11:52 am in New York after stabilizing following the sudden decline.
It was not immediately clear what caused the drop.
Gold was set for a weekly gain as stocks fell and uncertainty about the timing of the U.S. tax reform plan increased, pushing investors into the arms of the safe-haven trade.
