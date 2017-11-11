CNBC can’t understand gold’s sudden drop today by Chris Powell – GATA

Any journalist who really wants to understand it might review the material here —

http://www.gata.org/node/17751

— and then call the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, at +41-61-280-8080 and ask for the gold swaps and leases department.

Gold Just Dropped in Sudden Move Lower

By John Melloy and Fred Imbert

CNBC, New York

Friday, November 10, 2017

https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/10/gold-just-dropped-in-sudden-mover-lower….

Gold futures dropped suddenly, losing almost 1 percent of their value in about 15 minutes.

Trading volume also picked up during the selling activity.

Gold futures for December delivery were down 0.9 percent as of 11:52 am in New York after stabilizing following the sudden decline.

It was not immediately clear what caused the drop.

Gold was set for a weekly gain as stocks fell and uncertainty about the timing of the U.S. tax reform plan increased, pushing investors into the arms of the safe-haven trade.

