Why you should be very worried about the Paradise Papers Podcast by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

In today’s podcast, I discuss the recent Paradise Papers fiasco – the massive leak of sensitive, offshore financial information held by the Bermudan law firm Appleby.

This thing has been a complete witch hunt in the media…

The whiny journalists paint the wealthy and famous who parked money offshore as criminals… Though they begrudgingly admit their actions are completely legal.

We explain why the wealthy, gasp, actually do some good for society and why we’d much rather the wealthy are able to keep more of their wealth than hand it over to the government to squander.

But the Paradise Papers issue is more than just a media circus – it’s class warfare.

