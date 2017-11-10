Whistleblower Andrew Maguire Says U.S. Plunge Protection Team Orchestrated Today’s 17 Minute Raid In The Gold Market from King World News

After a $4 billion sale of paper gold took place in less than one minute, a question began to arise: Who was it that sold the paper gold? The answer according to London metals trader Andrew Maguire, who spoke with King World News shortly after today’s raid, is that it was the US Plunge Protection Team that was responsible for the takedown.

Today’s 17 Minute PPT Gold Raid

November 10 ( King World News ) – Andrew Maguire: “This week’s synthetic gold and silver action incensed most traders. Clearly the Plunge Protection Team (PPT) was behind a full week of counterintuitive selling, culminating in a major raid directly after London cleared trades today…

Let The Raid Begin…

Note the all too obvious footprints. Gold futures on Monday opened at 1271.20, while into Thursday gold made a high of 1289.50. Although the entire week evidenced strong physical buying, the instant London cleared trades and closed for the week, a raid took place in the paper market. The raid saw the PPT sell some 50K+ lots of December futures — 155+ tonnes of paper gold — in just 17 mins once the physical market closed. This sort of action may rinse out specs in the COMEX casino, but it forces bullion banks exposed to the physical market to bid to meet delivery demands. Based upon live reports coming in now, I expect a very strong physical delivery day on Tuesday.