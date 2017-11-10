Trump Deals with China, Senate Tax Cuts-NOT, Financial Market Warning by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

The most important stop on President Trump’s Asia visit is undoubtedly China. Trump slammed the massive trade deficit, but did not blame China for cutting a deal that was to their advantage. Trump blames the lopsided trade deficit on past administrations and Congress. Trump is trying to balance the scale between the U.S. and China by pushing $250 billion in deals.

The Senate version of a tax cut is out, and it’s basically a complicated scam that won’t cut taxes at all for many, especially in the top brackets. Trump pushed for simplicity, and the new Senate tax bill is 450 pages long. I wonder if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is really just covertly trying to make things so complicated and onerous to sabotage Donald Trump’s mandate given to him in the 2016 election.

