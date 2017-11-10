Something Nasty this Way Comes | Lynette Zang Video – Reluctant Preppers

Are you bombarded by daily reports of the stock market hitting record highs, and the Fed promising to stop propping up stocks, real estate, and bonds? Ever wonder if now is finally the time to throw caution to the wind, get off the sidelines, and jump onto the profit wave to reap some those tempting & seemingly unstoppable gains you may have been missing out on?

Or maybe you sense it’s almost the end of the party, and are concerned that the skyrocketing debt and teetering banks mean it’s really time to not be the last one to the exits!

Lynette Zang, chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, returns to Reluctant Preppers to lay out the clear and present dangers, based on the government’s own data. Zang spells out a new and striking pattern-shift that may indeed be the early warning signal of the coming collapse.



