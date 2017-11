We Really Need To Talk About Sexual Harassment Allegations (Video)

A recent bombshell report by the New York Times which cited five women who claimed that Comedian Louis C.K.engaged in sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them. With the nearly unprecedented rate of high profile sexual assault/harassment allegations following the Harvey Weinstein revelations, Stefan Molyneux explains how the erosion of law, justice and socialistic standards have created this horrific situation.

