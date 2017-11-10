It’s All Happening At Once,Meanwhile Wisconsin Prepares For Power-Grid Collapse (Video)
Democratic lawyer wants the national anthem to be banned at all sporting events because of its racist lyrics. Judicial watch says there were 1 million illegals who voted in the Presidential election. Saudi Arabia is telling all citizens living in Lebanon to get out, Kuwait is doing the same. The IS is now being transported to Libya. Syria has just liberated the last town occupied by the IS. The CIA was able to impersonate Kaspersky to make it look like they were attacking. Wisconsin is holding a power grid drill, the US has been preparing for a power grid failure, the main event is close at hand.
