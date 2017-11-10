FACE OFF: Russia readies to annihilate NATO – 2018 Video – Inessa S

On November 7th, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg stated that in 2018, NATO will be bolstering its command structures in Europe for the first time since the end of the Cold War, “amid signs of increasing tensions with Russia.” Defense ministers of the Alliance have agreed to create two new command centres, one of which will coordinate troop movements in Europe, while the other will focus on maritime security in the Atlantic, with the aim of ensuring that US forces can cross the ocean in a timely manner.

This occurs against a backdrop of thousands of NATO troops amassing on Russia’s border; in the Baltic states, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, and the far North in Norway – which shares a border with Russia inside the Arctic Circle.

Also on November 7th, the Russian Ministry of Defense Board Meeting took place, announcing the results of the modernisation programme and its continued steps. Russia’s success in eradicating terrorists from Syria, contrary to the efforts of the Western alliance for two whole years prior, demonstrated the effectiveness and reliability of the Russian armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has confirmed its defense budget for 2018, providing almost $ 5 billion to counteract “Russian aggression”. The total budget of the Pentagon will be more than $ 700 billion, or $ 26. billion more than requested by the White House. To justify the amount, the Pentagon recalled the “treacherous actions of the Kremlin in relation to Georgia and Ukraine, as well as being a threat to NATO allies.” The list of threats from Russia include the possibility of nuclear provocation, activity in the Arctic and the Mediterranean, cyber-attacks, and rapid military modernization.



Video Source

Contrast this with the defense budget of the Russian Federation – although the third largest in the world, it stands at $ 70 billion, or 1/10th that of the US. In this light, “Russian aggression” seems ludicrous, yet its necessary to take into account that the military-industrial complex works differently in Russia than it does in the US. Funds are not generally laundered to lobbyists and private companies, and the budget does not seek to ‘subsidise’ other countries.

Most of the allocated funds for “the confrontation with Russia” will be directed to the “European Deterrence Initiative” to strengthen US military capabilities and their allies in the European region. The Baltic countries will receive about $ 100 million, while the Ukraine will receive $ 350 million from the US defense budget. The periphery of the Empire can’t be left to its own devices, after all.

PS – for the enthusiasts of the Atlanticist theory “Russia attacked Ukraine” – if it was true, and with military capability as per the video, how many days would Kiev have taken to surrender? One or two? =)