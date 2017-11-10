Daniel LaCalle: Central Bankers, Politicians & Bureaucrats Repeating Past Insanities video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed first time guest, PhD Economist, Chief Economist, Fund Manager, Professor & Author, Daniel LaCalle http://www.dlacalle.com/.

Daniel is a Libertarian and also a follower of the Austrian School of Economics which is extremely rare for a PhD economist. 2 weeks ago, Daniel wrote an excellent article about China for the Mises Institute: https://mises.org/wire/crisis-or-stag…

Daniel’s 3 books are: “Life in the Financial Markets,” “The Energy World is Flat” & “Escape from the Central Bank Trap.”

During this 30+ minute interview Jason asks Daniel about his article on China and China’s credit bubble. What’s the end game for China? Daniel thinks China’s best case scenario is to end up like how Japan dealt with their bubble popping over 30 years ago. Daniel expects a large currency devaluation of the RMB in the near future.

Jason also asks Daniel about the European Central Bank (ECB) and if they can really stop QE, if Mario Draghi will leave before his term expires in 2019, about the distortion ECB QE has caused in European junk bonds and the European banking system.

To wrap up the interview, Jason asks Daniel about his home country of Spain and about Catalon’s effort to break way from Spain. Daniel says bureaucrats in Catalonia already have a lot of power and want even more power, responsibility and higher salaries.

Jason also asks Daniel if Europe has gotten less safe to travel in the last 10-15 years and how difficult is it being a Libertarian and a follower of the Austrian School of Economics in Europe?



Video Source