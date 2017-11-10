Coinbase Losing! Must Turn Over Customers Records To IRS For Massive Bitcoin Fishing Expedition (Video)
Coinbase has just gone back in front of judge to once again hear that they are giving free rein to search customer records. largely viewed as anonymous and private it is starting to look like a large scale fishing expedition is about to take place by the IRS into coinbase customers transactions.
