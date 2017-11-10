Alasdair Macleod: Gold Market Performance Encouraging Video

The Dollar is in a bear market, which is good for gold, London Analyst Alasdair MacLeod tells Silver Doctors.

In this week’s SD Metals & Markets:

– The performance in the gold market is encouraging.

– The bear market in the Dollar is positive for gold.

– Major cracks in the petrodollar are appearing.

– We’re headed for a credit crisis, then a fiat currency collapse.

– Could cryptocurrencies make the coming credit crisis worse?



