With The World On The Edge Of War, Here Is A Major Update On Gold, Silver And Crude Oil from King World News

As the world nervously watches developments in the Middle East, here is a major update on gold, silver and crude oil.

Oil Back Above $55

November 8 ( King World News ) – Here is a portion of what Jeff Saut’s partner Andrew Adams wrote from Raymond James: Another key development over the last week has been WTI crude oil getting back above $55 for the first time since the summer of 2015. The breakout above this critical resistance level continues a great run in oil since mid-June and we have written in the past that getting back above $55 may quickly lead to the commodity hitting $60. That still seems doable, though oil may be hitting some resistance from a line drawn from the October 2015 and early 2017 highs. If that line can be bettered, there probably isn’t much standing in oil’s way until the $60-$62.50 zone (see chart below).

Tread Carefully With Energy Stocks, However

The bounce in oil over the last few months has helped many (though not all) Energy stocks, and we called attention to the Energy Select Sector Index’s breakout from its 2017 downtrend back in September. However, the nice run since that breakout is now hitting possible resistance from a longer-term downtrend line connecting the 2014 highs with the late 2016 high, and just above there is a horizontal line around 720 that has proved important in the past…