Raw Honey For Nutrition and Medicine

TDC Note – Local is better as the bees have been gathering pollen from plants native to the area where your human system has been living, presumably, for an extended period. Local honey should help with the medicinal properties of raw, uncooked/unfiltered honey.

I would recommend buying a significant supply of raw unfiltered pure honey for long term storage preparedness. Why? Because this honey will never spoil. This type of honey can be used for food (sweetener, nourishment) and medicinal purposes (treat wounds, burns, and even ulcers).

Note that honey never spoils because it inhibits the growth of bacteria (and fungi and viruses). It will essentially store forever under the right conditions.

HONEY NUTRITION

It contains roughly 80% natural sugars (glucose & fructose), about 18% water, and 2% vitamins, minerals, pollen, and proteins.

Vitamins in honey:

Riboflavin, B6, thiamin, niacin, pantothenic acid, and a variety of amino acids.

Honey has a lower glycemic index than other sugars and is more slowly absorbed preventing spikes in insulin levels.

It is a strong antioxidant, specifically one named Pinocembrin.

Honey is apparently the only sweetener that is not man made or processed.

ANTIMICROBIAL BENEFITS OF HONEY

Honey draws fluid out of the cells of most germs like bacteria and fungi (osmotic effect). So these germs can’t grow in honey.

The exception is the dormant endospores of Clostridium botolinum. Therefore children under the age of 1 should not be given honey because their immune systems haven’t evolved enough.

Since nothing can grow in honey due to it’s antibacterial and antiviral properties, it is good to use on wounds. In fact the ancient Romans discovered this and widely used honey to treat troop wounds.

Because honey is so thick (viscous), when applied to a wound it has a strong pull to carry debris, dirt, bacteria, etc. away from the wound into the dressing.