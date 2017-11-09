Listeners’ Q&A – Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
Highlights
The latest Listener’s Q&A segment includes emails and phone calls on various topics, from John, Kenneth and Daniel.
A the big top involves the imminent Bitcoin Hard Fork, SegWit2X (B2X).
B2X is a new blockchain that will fork or split away from BTC around Nov. 14-16.
The brainchild of Jeff Garzik, currently the lone B2X developer.
B2X stands for segregated witness, a proposed upgrade to the BTC blockchain that doubles or 2x’s the block size.
- While B2X is a monumental task and potentially beneficial, the event is not without detractors, including Roger Ver.
- Roger Ver vehemently opposes B2X, AKA”The Bitcoin Jesus” makes a compelling case for BTC developers to focus instead on lowering fees.
- Ver notes B2X offers a strategic advantage to alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DSH) and Monero (XMR).
- The first caller, John from San Diego is concerned about replay attacks (losing Bitcoin / B2X) following the B2X event, known as a snapshot.
- Following B2X snapshot, the threat of replay attacks (RA) is substantial, if the newly airdropped B2X coins are not split from the mirror BTC.
- The host suggests a novel solution to the RA issue, following the guidelines supplied by the lead 10X developer.
- The best way to be 99% certain to retain both the BTC and B2X, is to hold the BTC and private keys in cold storage before and well after the B2X fork snapshot.
MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>
