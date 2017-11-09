Government Watchdog President: Over 1 Million Illegal Aliens Voted For Hillary Clinton by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Government Watchdog Judicial Watch’s President Tom Fitton recently gave a speech hosted by The Remembrance Project, in which he said that approximately 1.1 million illegal aliens voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election, and this represents a “crisis” for the Republican Party in future elections.

“By my estimation, we had about one and a half million illegal alien votes in the last election, 1.4 million by my guess,” said Fitton, claiming that number falls within the parameters of the zero spouted by Democrats and the 6 million claimed by President Donald Trump.

Fitton also said that among illegal alien voters, roughly 80% voted Democrat while 20% voted Republican.

“1.1 million by that calculation voted for Hillary Clinton….so we really face a crisis in this regard,” Fitton said.

“It’s one thing to lose your country because you have no borders, it’s another thing to lose your country because you have no vote,” he added.

“If elections are stolen through illegal votes,” Fitton said that policy discussions were pointless.

In a study that came out in June 2017 conducted by Just Facts determined that millions of illegals have been voting over the proceeding election cycles.

As many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election, which put Barack Obama in the White House. … Just Facts President James D. Agresti and his team looked at data from an extensive Harvard/YouGov study that every two years questions a sample size of tens of thousands of voters. Some acknowledge they are noncitizens and are thus ineligible to vote. … On the other side are the professors who conducted the study and contended that “zero” noncitizens of about 18 million adults in the U.S. voted. The liberal mainstream media adopted this position and proclaimed the Old Dominion work was “debunked.” The ODU professors, who stand by their work in the face of attacks from the left, concluded that in 2008 as few as 38,000 and as many as 2.8 million noncitizens voted. Mr. Agresti’s analysis of the same polling data settled on much higher numbers. He estimated that as many as 7.9 million noncitizens were illegally registered that year and 594,000 to 5.7 million voted.

Just Facts also said that 3.2 million to 5.6 million noncitizens were registered to vote and 1.2 million to 3.6 million of them voted in 2012.

“The details are technical, but the figure I calculated is based on a more conservative margin of sampling error and a methodology that I consider to be more accurate,” Agresti told The Washington Times.

If that wasn’t enough, The Times added:

The Public Interest Legal Foundation, which fights voter fraud, released one of its most comprehensive reports last month. Its investigation found that Virginia removed more than 5,500 noncitizens from voter lists, including 1,852 people who had cast more than 7,000 ballots. The people volunteered their status, most likely when acquiring driver’s licenses. The Public Interest Legal Foundation said there are likely many more illegal voters on Virginia’s rolls who have never admitted to being noncitizens.

Clearly, there is a problem in the US with voter fraud and a big problem is among illegal aliens and non-citizens. With California issuing drivers licenses to illegals, it makes things a lot more complicated when it comes to providing a proper ID to vote unless that ID is clearly marked.

However, we know that illegal aliens will often break over two dozens laws. Among those will be obtaining fraudulent documents via identity theft or manufactured documents….driver license, green card, social security card, birth certificate (each count a felony).

Still, something needs to be done about both voter fraud and tackling the enforcement of immigration laws.

####