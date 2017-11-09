Gerald Celente & Chris G. Waltzek Ph.D (Podcast)
Gerald Celente & Chris G. Waltzek Ph.D Podcast – Radio GoldSeek
Highlights
- Head of the Trends Research Institute, Gerald Celente shares the hosts’ enthusiasm for Bitcoin and related Altcoins.
- The blockchain revolution presents a key portfolio candidate for investors with a long-term focus.
- He outlines his personal Altcoin portfolio.
- Cryptocoins could be viewed as a safe harbor asset amid economic / financial turmoil, similar to the PMs.
- The duo concur; investors are encouraged to dollar cost average into the cryptocurrencies and PMs over months / years, instead timing the market.
- It may be advisable to adhere to the established names in the field when building a diversified crypto portfolio.
- The lead developers / venture capitalists gravitate to the key projects.
- A hypothetical portfolio follows.
- The host identified a significant statistical correlation that suggests one method to hedge BTC profits.
- The UUP ETF shares a -.89 correlation with BTC – a small LEAPS option position requires further analysis (figure 1.1.).
