Geopolitical Tensions Rising: Gold & Silver Update – Saudi Arabia News Video

Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to its citizens to leave Lebanon “as soon as possible,” over fear of military conflict. We’ll cover the movements of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Are the markets reacting to the growing geopolitical tensions throughout the world? The DOW transports continue their decline while the industrials continue to rise. What does this mean and is it a precursor to a crash?



