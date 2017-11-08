US Margin Debt Hitting All Time Highs, Borrowing To Speculate Has Never Been More Popular Video – McAlvany Financials

Suppressing Interest Rates & Controlling Investor Sentiment Will Only Work Until It Doesn’t. IMF Will Be Blindsided By The Debt Crisis What happens when sentiment shifts? Will we be looking at a flash crash? To RSVP for our conferences click here: http://mcalvanyica.com/briefing/



Video Source