Mohammed Bin Salman’s Post-Coup Bellicose Strategy, Bluff or Bluster? by Andrew Korybko – 21st Century Wire

The Crown Prince is trying to strengthen his domestic standing after his unprecedented power play over the weekend, and his bellicose threats might be more about showing off his anti-Iranian/-Shiite “credentials” and mimicking Trump’s “Mad Man” policy than preparing for an imminent war.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman executed an anti-oligarchic and Bolshevik “deep state” coup over the weekend in preemptively thwarting a pro-US royalist plot designed to reverse the far-reaching socio-economic and religious reforms initiated under his ambitious Vision 2030 project, as well as to undermine his country’s newfound Great Power partnerships with Russia and China.

In the days since, however, the Kingdom’s de-facto leader has instilled fear all throughout the region after declaring that the recent Houthi missile strike on Riyadh might be an “act of war” by his hated archrivals in Tehran. In response, Saudi Arabia vowed to tighten its blockade against Yemen, thereby risking an exacerbation of the already terrible humanitarian crisis there in a de-facto blackmail bid to force the Houthis to agree to unconditional talks with the reinstalled “government” in Aden on Riyadh’s terms. Lastly, the third example of bellicosity spewed by Mohammed Bin Salman across the region was against Lebanon, which his government said “declared war” on Saudi Arabia because of its incorporation of Hezbollah into the country’s political fabric.

All of these statements have rightly given rise to profound concern about the Mideast’s stability, and some observers have questioned whether Mohammed Bin Salman might simply be going crazy and trying to spark a regional war as a last-ditch attempt to stave off a coup. While nothing of the sort can ever be discounted in Mideast affairs, that’s probably not the most accurate interpretation of events.

The most important thing right now is for the Crown Prince to consolidate his power, and one of the ways to do this in accordance with his country’s political culture is to show the remaining royals and the rest of his countrymen that he’s every bit as anti-Iranian (which is oftentimes a euphemism for anti-Shiite) as any of his predecessors and competitors. After all, Iran – and more specifically, Shiites – are what the three targets of Mohammed Bin Salman’s bellicosity have in common, seeing as how the Islamic Republic is a majority-Shiite state, the Iranian-friendly Houthi national liberation movement in Yemen is predominantly Shiite, and the Iranian-allied Hezbollah socio-political organization in Lebanon is also Shiite.