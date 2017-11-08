Medical Quackery Exposed – “Heart Stents Useless for Many Patients” by Rory – The Daily Coin

As our nation, and the world, attempt to deal with the flood of opium from big pharma, who actually created the opioid epidemic, we find out these bastions of health have been, once again, prescribing and performing medically useless procedures.

It was exposed, a few years back, that 70% of all hysterectomies ever performed were unnecessary and did not benefit the patient at all.

Despite years of educational efforts to counter the trend, removal of the uterus is still the second most common surgery for women in the US. Approximately 600,000 American women undergo hysterectomy each year. And an abundance of research indicates that the majority of these hysterectomies qualify as unnecessary surgery. In a landmark study, a team of experts led by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles reviewed records of 497 Southern California women who had hysterectomies. After excluding cases resulting from cancer or emergency, the researchers concluded that about 70 percent of the surgeries performed had been recommended inappropriately. The two most common reasons the operations were deemed inappropriate were inadequate diagnosis before surgery and failure to try less invasive alternatives. Source

What about all the worthless mammograms that have been performed? What about stripping people of their wealth after a medical “professional” has prescribed a particular procedure be conducted that will “save your life”? Is there no accountability for the doctors that prescribed these procedures that actually put lives at risk instead of preventing future health problems?

One of the largest and most meticulous studies of mammography ever done, involving 90,000 women and lasting a quarter-century, has added powerful new doubts about the value of the screening test for women of any age. It found that the death rates from breast cancer and from all causes were the same in women who got mammograms and those who did not. And the screening had harms: One in five cancers found with mammography and treated was not a threat to the woman’s health and did not need treatment such as chemotherapy, surgery or radiation. Source

There is an emerging pattern from big pharma, the medical industrial complex and their government enablers that, once again, proves we the people are nothing more than cannon fodder for the owners of this country.

Now, just in the past few days we find another “stenting is a mainstay treatment” is probably worthless and may cause more harm than good. If nothing else it will certainly relieve a person of a significant amount of wealth.

A procedure used to relieve chest pain in hundreds of thousands of heart patients each year is useless for many of them, researchers reported on Wednesday. Their study focused on the insertion of stents, tiny wire cages, to open blocked arteries. The devices are lifesaving when used to open arteries in patients in the throes of a heart attack. But they are most often used in patients who have a blocked artery and chest pain that occurs, for example, walking up a hill or going up stairs. Sometimes patients get stents when they have no pain at all, just blockages. Heart disease is still the leading killer of Americans — 790,000 people have heart attacks each year — and stenting is a mainstay treatment in virtually every hospital. More than 500,000 heart patients worldwide have stents inserted each year to relieve chest pain, according to the researchers. Other estimates are far higher. Several companies — including Boston Scientific, Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories — sell the devices, and inserting them costs from $11,000 to $41,000 at hospitals in the United States. Source

Why would these worthless “routine” procedures be allowed to continue? Oh, it’s right there in the last sentence – costs from $11,000 to $41,000 at hospitals in the United States It has nothing to do with our health it has everything to do with stripping us of our wealth. More for the people at the top and less for us and if we happen to die during the performance of one these unnecessary procedures I feel confident that would be considered a bonus. Being rid of another “useless eater” would just insure the owners get the last few crumbs of our wealth as the average cost of funerals in United States is now $7,181 With 1 out of 4 workers in the U.S. have less than $1,000 in retirement savings that means someone still alive must come up with more than $6,000.

Below is Mike Adams, Natural News, take and was actually the inspiration for all this.

