Housing Bubble Confirmed,It’s The Same Cities As The Last Housing Bubble (Video)
Housing bubble 1.0 was created by the FED which ended in a disaster. Housing bubble 2.0 has been created by the FED and its in the exact same cities. This is going to end in a disaster when the entire system comes down. Lenders are having a tough time making loans, profits are down and financial institutions are in trouble. China wants India to join the OBOR system for trade.
