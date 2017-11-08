Celente – This Event Will Trigger Oil To Spike Over $100 A Barrel In A Matter Of Weeks, Igniting Gold & Cryptocurrencies from King World News

Today the top trends forecaster in the world, Gerald Celente, warned this event may cause oil to spike over a $100 a barrel in a matter of weeks, igniting gold and cryptocurrencies.

November 8 ( King World News ) – Gerald Celente: “Oil prices had jumped to two-year highs even before the Saudi Arabia palace purge that is now igniting concerns about oil production in the country and instability in the region…

Over the last three months, oil prices began rising following hurricanes in the US that reduced supply, moderate increases in global demand, extension of the agreement by OPEC and Russia to reduce supply and unrest in the Middle East, particularly following the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum.

While the media keeps its focusing on escalating tensions between the US and North Korea, our focus is on the Middle East and our eye is on 32 year-old Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been installed as essentially the de facto leader of the nation.

In March 2015, it was he who launched the war against Yemen claiming Iran was supporting the Houthi rebels, who had overthrown the leader the Saudis and the US supported.

Ratcheting up his anti-Iran rhetoric, Salman warned this past May, “We won’t wait for the battle to be in Saudi Arabia, instead, we will work so that the battle is for them in Iran, not in Saudi Arabia.”

Current events form the future trends and the trend line is heading for a “battle” with Iran. Saudi Arabia is now blaming Iran for a missile they intercepted near its capital Riyadh that was ostensibly launched by the Houthi rebels they are fighting in Yemen.