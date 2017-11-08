The Cabal Is Ready To Take Action, Something Big Might Happen Soon (Video)
Obamacare is dead, more insurers back out. CNN pushing fake news while Trump is Japan. Trump does a 180 and asks NK to make a deal. It looks like the peace talks are going to work, unless the cabal does something to change this. Saudi takes control of news media, closes 1200 bank accounts. Israel along with other countries begin a massive drill. US and Russia and other nations are communicating in Syria. Assad says war will not be over after the IS is defeated, they will then after the SDF. The police did not stop the shooter in Texas, armed civilians did.
