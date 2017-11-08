What Black Lives Matter Must Stop Video – Stefan Molyneux

Question: “I have had my reservations about child abuse, and for those who have heard too many euphemisms, I am referring to, “inducement of pain in children to correct behavior”. On one side, I have: Common American culture which has been working, for the most part, for quite a while which includes what they like to call corporal punishment. On the other side I have: 1) All of the people who study it saying that it causes actual brain damage 2) The ever-awesome Freedomain Radio which makes an extraordinarily compelling case.”

“When I read once that child abuse causes loss in IQ, I immediately sided against it due to my own beliefs about IQ. When I talk about child abuse with someone who does have a child, I have a clear disadvantage and my views are immediately discounted because I do not yet have children. Honestly, it is not my goal to convince them to stop beating their children, it is my goal to come to a clear conclusion myself. What can we say to those many parents who dismiss me when I speak against child abuse?”



Video Source