Will Saudi Arabia Push War on to Lebanon? ‘Purge’ Rocks Royal Family (Podcast)

On today’s episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and a member of the central committee of the Lebanese Communist Party.

Political turmoil has rocked Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in recent days, as Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned — while he was in Saudi Arabia! — and a sweeping purge eliminates rivals to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Donald Trump is headed to South Korea following his meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On one of the most anticipated stops of his Asia tour, will Trump continue to press for war? Author Jude Woodward joins Brian and John to discuss Trump’s trip.

A flurry of US airstrikes near the Afghan city of Kunduz has caused heavy civilian casualties according to Afghan government officials. The Trump administration’s “new strategy” for the Afghan War is proving to be even deadlier than before. Ann Wright, retired United States Army colonel and former US State Department official in Afghanistan, joins the show.

MP3 Download / Listen HERE>>>

Is Michael Flynn the next to be indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation? Meanwhile, the Paradise Papers tax haven revelations are now being brought into the “Russiagate” narrative. Brian and John are joined by author and labor rights lawyer Dan Kovalik.

Catalan pro-independence leaders have been released from detention in Belgium, but their fate is far from certain. As the legal drama plays out, the pro and anti-independence camps prepare to do battle in the December snap election. Steve Keen, economist and professor, discusses these developments.

Top Democrats, especially Clinton allies, continue to fume over the content of Donna Brazile’s new book, which goes on sale tomorrow. Anoa Changa, host of The Way With Anoa, joins the show.

Both major parties in Virginia have nominated thoroughly establishment candidates who are set to square off in the governor’s election tomorrow. What does this tell us about the state of politics in the US? Jim Jatras, former US diplomat and political analyst, discusses the importance of the election.