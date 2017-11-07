Voluntaryists Taking Down Fake News With Blockchain Technology (Video)

Jeff interviews David Mondrus of Trive. Topics include: the new crypto-startup Trive to kill fake news, a Nash equilibrium engine, incentivized quality and cooperation, propaganda and collusion in the mainstream media, corporate centralization, Trive ICO beginning soon, paid for media and curation, paid to identify fake news, an open self sustaining platform, Ben Swann, the ephemeral nature of centralized media vs blockchained permanence, hash and stash, Anarchapulco 2018

