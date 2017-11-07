The Saudi Purge and the Rothschild New World Order – Part 1 (Video)
With news of a purge taking place in Saudi Arabia, it is worth examining the Saudi connection to the Rothschild New World Order syndicate. The Saudi purge is part of a new push for war with Iran. It is a continuation of the NWO-CIA plot to take control of all of the oil resources in the Middle East and choke Russia into a state of economic desperation that will leave no option but World War 3.
