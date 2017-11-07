Is a False Flag Event Being Prepared In The Middle East? by London Paul – The Sirius Report

Recent developments in the Middle East with respect to the purge of Saudi officials will continue to grab the headlines. Last Saturday, King Salman issued a royal decree establishing a new anti-corruption committee and duly appointed his son, Mohammed Bin Sultan, as its chairman. What followed was the immediate arrest and detainment of eleven princes, senior government officials and prominent businessmen.

However, from my perspective this is largely somewhat of a distraction from a series of events unfolding. Already it has the hallmarks of being a catalyst for an upcoming event which could have devastating consequences in the Middle East.

The resignation of the Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri was greeted by a tirade against Iran and Hezbollah and had all the hallmarks of a speech which was pre-written by someone in Riyadh. This was followed by the launch of a missile attack initially blamed on Houthi rebels in Yemen, which nearly hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The subsequent announcement that the rocket was an attempt on Hariri’s life was both telling and utterly preposterous. The narrative then switched to it being Hezbollah and then that Iran was waging war against Saudi Arabia.

What is quite clear is that there is a desire to steer the narrative, which will undoubtedly permeate the Western media in due course that both Hezbollah and Iran are the aggressors in the region. There is an historical precedent which could legitimately lead to the conclusion that this is in preparation for what might be termed a “false flag event” designed to implicate the Iranians and Hezbollah. After all, a concerted media campaign to support such a narrative could be used to justify the conclusion as to who was responsible without a shred of credible evidence to support such claims.