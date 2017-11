For the record, we are already opposed to the next war (and the lies that will be told to justify it).

TruthStream Media

Truthstream Media is not your mainstream news! Welcome to teleprompter-free, unscripted analysis of The Matrix we live in. Aaron Dykes and Melissa Dykes (formerly Melton) created TruthstreamMedia.com as an outlet to try and figure out what in the hell is really going on while we watch history repeat itself over and over and over...