The Cabal Makes Their Move For A New Middle East Event (Video)
Twitter revised its TOS and is no longer open to the truth. McCain gets caught up in the Uranium 1 deal, he knew about it. Trump wants to know why Japan just doesn’t shoot down the NK missiles. Saudi removes those who are not with the new regime, it looks like Saudi Arabia, Israel and other are pushing Iran now, there could be an event on the horizon. Pentagon says they would need to send in ground troops to get rid of NK nukes. Saudi shutting down all ports in Yemen, trying to squeeze the people. Another attempt to push for gun control in Texas, this has nothing to do with weapons this has to do with the person mental state.
