The Big List: 24 Awesome Pro-Trump Candidates That Are Running For Seats In The House Or The Senate In 2018 by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

Do you want to be part of a movement to get pro-Trump candidates elected to Congress? Six months ago, I publicly called for “an army of pro-Trump activists”all over the nation to run for seats in the House or the Senate, and it is actually happening. In this article I am going to share with you 24 of the very best pro-Trump candidates that are running for office in 2018, and we hope to continue to grow this list over time. In fact, we have given this list a permanent home on Facebook on a page entitled “Pro-Trump Candidates For Congress”.

For a long time I have been saying that the 2018 mid-term elections will be the most important mid-term elections in modern American history. If we fail to get many pro-Trump candidates elected, President Trump will not be able to do much leading into the presidential election of 2020, but if we are able to get dozens elected, we will have a golden opportunity to implement the Make America Great Again agenda and fundamentally transform how Washington D.C. works.

The 24 candidates listed below need volunteers, financial support and media exposure. Many of them will be challenging very powerful incumbents from the establishment wing of the Republican Party, but as we saw in the case of Roy Moore, we can win if we all work together. Check “Pro-Trump Candidates For Congress” often, because this list will continue to grow…

Michael Snyder, House, Idaho: https://www.michaelsnyderforcongress.com/

Judge Roy Moore, Senate, Alabama: https://www.roymoore.org/

Dr. Kelli Ward, Senate, Arizona: https://www.kelliward.com/

Omar Navarro, House, California: https://www.omarnavarro.com/

Geoff Diehl, Senate, Massachusetts: https://diehlforsenate.com/

Paul Nehlen, House, Wisconsin: http://www.electnehlen.com/

Danny Tarkanian, Senate, Nevada: https://www.dannytarkanian.com/

Justin Fareed, House, California: http://justinfareed.com/

Tom Campbell, Senate, North Dakota: https://tomfornorthdakota.com/

Mike Gibbons, Senate, Ohio: https://www.gibbonsforohio.com/

Marsha Blackburn, Senate, Tennessee: https://www.marshablackburn.com/

Christina Hagan, House, Ohio: http://christinahagan.com/

Barry Moore, House, Alabama: https://www.barrymooreforcongress.com/

Aja Smith, House, California: https://www.ajaforcongress.com/

Corey Stewart, Senate, Virginia: http://www.coreystewart.com/

Kevin Cavanaugh, House, Arizona: http://www.cavanaughforcongress.com/

Dave Giles, House, Arizona: http://www.davegilesforcongress.com/

Patrick Morrisey, Senate, West Virginia: https://patrickmorrisey.com/

Carla Spalding, House, Florida: https://www.spaldingforcongress.com/

John Schiess, Senate, Wisconsin: http://www.afact.us/

Joe Billie, House, Pennsylvania: http://joebillieforcongress.com/

Robert Kuniegel, House, Pennsylvania: http://congresspa.com/

Katie Arrington, House, South Carolina: https://www.votekatiearrington.com/

Greg Pence, House, Indiana (Mike Pence’s brother – no website yet)

I did not include potential candidates such as Pastor Darrell Scott and Joy Villa on the list, but once they formally announce their bids I will be thrilled to add them.

If you know of other pro-Trump candidates that would make good additions to this list, please visit the contact page on my official campaign website and let me know. My campaign team is incredibly excited about pro-Trump candidates all around the nation working together, because our best chance at victory is if we all support one another.

Here in Idaho, our campaign has a ton of momentum, and other pro-Trump candidates are also seeing really positive poll numbers right now. But in order for the pro-Trump movement to be truly successful in 2018, we are going to need thousands of volunteers, donors and social media warriors to get involved all over the country.