The Two Most Important Charts For Investing Over the Next 12 Months by Graham Summers – Gains Pains Capital

Something truly massive happened in early 2017.

That “something” was the market shifted from deflation towards an inflationary outlook.

If you don’t believe me, you can see for yourself.

Inflation expectations broke out of a multi-year downtrend. Not only that, but they have since continued higher, bouncing of support.

Investing in the markets is like playing poker, and this was a massive “tell” that the market had changed.

The next big “tell” came when yields on the 10-Year Treasury broke out of a downtrend.

As I’ve explained time and again, bonds trade based on inflation expectations among other things. So to see yields rising like this, breaking a multi-year downtrend, “tells” us that the bond market is adjusting to the future threat of inflation.

Put simply, we are getting numerous signs that the markets are shifting into a new major trend. And when I saw “major” I mean MAJOR.

Put simply, BIG INFLATION is THE BIG MONEY trend today. And smart investors will use it to generate literal fortunes.

Imagine if you’d prepared your portfolio for a collapse in Tech Stocks in 2000… or a collapse in banks in 2008? Imagine just how much money you could have made with the right investments.

THAT is the kind of potential we have today. And if you’re not already taking steps to prepare for this, it’s time to get a move on.

We just published a Special Investment Report concerning FIVE secret investments you can use to make inflation pay ou as it rips through the financial system in the months ahead

The report is titled Survive the Inflationary Storm. And it explains in very simply terms how to make inflation PAY YOU.

We are making just 100 copies available to the public.

To pick up yours, swing by:

https://www.phoenixcapitalmarketing.com/inflationstorm.html

Best Regards

Graham Summers

Chief Market Strategist

Phoenix Capital Research