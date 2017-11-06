Something Big Is Happening That Hasn’t Happened Since 2011 (Video)
New FOIA docs show that the FBI was investigation the Uranium 1 deal. McCain’s assistant continues to side step the subpoena to testify about the dossier. Trump lands in Japan and begins talks about NK. The cabal might try an event while Trump is in Asia. Unnamed US Official is meeting with Syrian officials in Damascus something that has not happened since 2011, is change in the wind? The fake war on terror has cost the American public 250 million dollars a day.