This Is The Real Reason Why Gold & Silver Are Surging Today

By Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report

November 6 ( King World News ) – Here is what Peter Boockvar wrote as the world awaits the next round of monetary madness: It’s refreshing to hear from a central banker some honesty about what the result of excessively easy money is and the risks that are created. The Governor of the PBOC Zhou wrote a paper titled “Safeguarding the Bottom Line of No Systemic Financial Risks.” He said:

“High leverage is the ultimate origin of macro financial vulnerability…In sectors of the real economy, this is reflected as excessive debt, and in the financial system, this is reflected as credit that has been expanding too quickly.”

With respect to the risks created he described them as being “hidden, complex, sudden, contagious and hazardous.”

He then laid out a laundry list of things they will try to do to safeguard things, by reducing leverage, further opening up their capital markets, continue on path to capital account convertibility, etc… This commentary is not that much different than his Minsky Moment reference a few weeks ago but the Shanghai property stock index (poster boy for leverage) closed down 1% for a 2nd straight day. The H share index was down by 2/3 of a percent but was lower by 2% early morning. The Hang Seng closed flat but was down 1.5% early on. The Shanghai comp though was up by .5%…