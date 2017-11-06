Putin warns of G.E humans, Artificial Intelligence “monopoly” Video – Inessa S

President Vladimir Putin mentioned the importance of artificial intelligence while speaking to students at the country’s national Knowledge Day in September 2017, during his working visit to the Yaroslavl Region. Putin said, “Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to forecast. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.”



Similarly, Putin heeded a warning that one day soon mankind will break the genetic code and create something that could be “worse than a nuclear bomb”, when speaking to students at the International Youth Festival in Sochi on October 21, 2017. Both technologies can be used to further the developmental progress of humankind – however, as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. It is imperative not to misuse the new technologies, that is to use them in a destructive way, which can occur, amongst other things, if there is a monopoly on them. He emphasised, that should Russia become the world leader in such spheres – it will continue to share its technological knowledge with the world, the way it does in the nuclear sphere today.