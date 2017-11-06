What Pisses Me Off About The Texas Church Massacre (Video)

On November 5th, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley walked into First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas, wearing tactical gear and carrying a military style assault rifle, opening fire and killing 26 Christians and injuring 24 others. After being shot by a gun carrying church neighbor, Kelley fled the church and was later found dead in his vehicle.

Stefan Molynueux

With host Stefan Molyneux, topics range from philosophy to economics to art to how to achieve real freedom in the modern world. Passionate, articulate, funny and irreverent, Freedomain Radio shines a bold light on old topics - and invents a few new ones to boot! Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web, with over 100 million downloads and is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate