We talked with Ned Schmidt about the impending increase in precious metals. He’s ultra bullish. He doesn’t believe that Bitcoin can take gold’s place as the ultimate insurance policy against stupid government. He’s very bullish on Ag. Circumstances favor a lot different commodities going up and up.

Financial Survival Network

Kerry Lutz has been a student of Austrian Economics since 1977. While attending Pace University, he stumbled upon an extensive cache of Austrian Economic Literature in a dark, musty, abandoned section of the school’s library. After graduating from The New York Law School, he became an attorney and life long serial entrepreneur. His diverse career has included: running a legal printing company, practicing commercial law and litigation and founding a successful distressed asset investment company.