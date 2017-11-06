The Most Important Element of Survival By Jason Hanson – LFB.org

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

Considering how vital water is to our everyday survival (not just in a crisis situation) it makes sense that I receive so many questions about how to procure, treat and store it.

In this edition of the Weekly Drop, I address several of your aquatic queries, plus issues of home and cybersecurity.

Let’s get started.

I heard about “drinking water from the atmosphere” being used by Israeli soldiers — in an individualized “backpack” design. It uses atmospheric moisture. How can I get it? — Akio H.

It sounds like you are talking about a product made by the Israeli company Water-Gen. This company builds generators that basically take in air and produce drinkable water.

Now, these machines run on electricity, and as far as I’m aware, they don’t sell a backpack version. At least they don’t sell one to civilians. However, as this technology improves and becomes more portable, I imagine they will make more devices like this available to everyone.

First, I want to thank you for your service to our country and all of your very well done emails, videos and theSpy & Survival Briefing. Perhaps the most impressive, to me, was the one where you drink from a McDonald’s toilet! My idea is that we should never waste our urine (90% water) but always treat it with a device such as your SurvFilter, turning it into potable water. Imagine the savings in fresh water by not using the toilet and recovering the water from your urine. If this could be accomplished, the potential benefits would be tremendous and apply to the entire world. Please let me have your thoughts on this. — Bruce C.

While you bring up a good point, Bruce, I think most people would probably be hesitant to drink urine even if it’s filtered simply because they find it gross.

You’re right in that an enormous amount of water could be saved by doing so. But I think we are a long way away from people willingly filtering their urine just to save water.

Of course, people would be willing to do this in an emergency, especially if drinking filtered urine might be their only option for survival. This is why I recommend everyone has at least one SurvFilter in with their emergency supplies — because it could literally save your life.