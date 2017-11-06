Hold the Fork: No 2x But Everything Else Goes at Scaling Bitcoin Event by Pete Rizzo – Coin Desk

“Bitcoin is the currency of enemies.”

If adversarial thinking like Tadge Dryja‘s was on display, it’s target was relegated to theoretical targets on day one of Scaling Bitcoin Saturday. Held this year at Stanford University, the event’s fourth edition, first started to bridge bitcoin’s then-scaling crisis, saw noticeably less discussion of issues currently facing the open-source project’s roadmap.

For example, despite its dominance in the media headlines, a scarce few panels addressed the concept of forks, or suggested at all that competing, bitcoin-based cryptocurrencies may be able to outpace bitcoin in terms of technology or user adoption.

Indeed the absence was noted by attendees, who framed the conversations as positive and optimistic on the future of the project as recent attempts at such efforts have largely failed.

“To [developers], [a contentious fork] is not even a possibility,” Wayne Vaughan, CEO of blockchain startup Tierion and conference attendee, said. “Everyone is focused on what they’re going to build on top of bitcoin.”

In fact, the most prominent reference to the controversial Segwit2x software, set to be introduced to the network in weeks, came from Bobby Lee, CEO of bitcoin startup BTCC and a proposal supporter, who told the audience he would not answer questions on the subject.

Rather, Lee focused his stage time on a crowd-pleasing talk heavy on typically safe subject matters – namely, bitcoin’s advancement in the face of governments and the asset’s rising price, both of which glossed over the widely differing views on the effort.

In this way, this year’s edition of Scaling Bitcoin was perhaps distinguished by the lack of immediacy under which the talks were given – with the SegWit code change enacted in August, there appeared a silent consensus that short-term pressures have been relieved.

This indifference was present as the ways in which the more theoretical changes would or could be introduced to the network appeared secondary to results that simply hinted at the current state of science on the subject.

In one talk, John Hopkins University’s Ian Miers presented BOLT, an anonymous payments channels design that aimed to speculate on how payments channels, or the top-level networks now possible with the introduction of SegWit’s code, could have more discrete intermediaries.

Miers noted, however, that bitcoin’s rules would need to change to accommodate the proposal, though he displayed a disdain for the more political specifics.

“Whether this is a hard fork or soft fork, I’ve long since stopped paying attention to that discussion,” he told the audience.