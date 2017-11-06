Greyerz – The Alice In Wonderland Fantasy Is About To Come To An End from King World News

Propaganda And The Ugly Truth

November 5 ( King World News ) – Egon von Greyerz: “The facts just don’t add up. The US Government has managed to publish a number of contradicting employment figures that make no sense whatsoever. For example, US Consumer Sentiment is the highest in 13 years…

“At the same time US October Household Employment Survey dropped 484,000 and the Labor Force shrank by 765,000. But due to manipulation of the figures, October payrolls increased by 261,000 and the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.0% from 4.2%. The Labor Participation Rate is down to the 1977 level, with only 62% of the population employed or looking for work. How can anyone believe any of these figures that tell us Payroll increased and Unemployment declined at the same time as Employment and Labor force went down substantially? It must all be pure fantasy.

The Labor Participation rate is down from 67% in 1999. The problem with US labor statistics is that they conveniently disregard the 95.4 million people, a record level, who are able to work but are not working. The total US labor force which is capable of working is 256 million. Of those, 161 million are actually working or actively looking for a job. This means that the 95.4 million, many of which have given up looking for a job, represent 36% of the all those capable of working. So with fewer people working and with average workers’ real pay having declined since 1975, it is hard to accept that people in the US are feeling so optimistic.