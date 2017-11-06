The FED Falls Apart As The System Deteriorates Further (Video)
The FED Falls Apart As The System Deteriorates Further Video – X22 Report
Malls are prices decline as retail implodes on itself. Banks hold loans on these malls so when the system implodes everything will go down at once. Banks have used tricky methods to go around regulations but they are still at risk when the system falls apart. The FED is falling apart and those in power are resigning and removing themselves from the system before the entire economic system collapses.
You must log in to post a comment.