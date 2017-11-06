Comcast – Knocked Offline – Comments Added by Rory – The Daily Coin

We have good news and bad news.

Good news – we have finally added comments to the site so please feel free to let us know what you think as we will be monitoring and replying as necessary.

Bad news – Comcast has been down, again, across the country and this time they took The Daily Coin with them. It appears the site has been off line for well over three hours but is finally back up and running. Don’t be surprised if it goes down again.

The Atlanta area, that is now “yellow” was bright “red” and the area around Nashville that is beginning to turn “red” was light yellow just about an hour before publishing this information.

We hope it is stays online but don’t be surprised if it goes down for a bit. It is a situation beyond our control.