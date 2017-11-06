AGAIN? CNN Deceptively Edits to Preserve Anti-Trump Narrative (Video)
During President Trump’s visit to Japan, he fed carp at a Koi pond with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. A CNN video deceptively portrays Trump as having improperly feeding the carp, while Abe did the same. This is just another video example of anti-Trump bias at CNN, as seen when we exposed how CNN’s Alisyn Camerota deceptively edited Trump voters to make them sound conspiratorial about voter fraud in a panel discussion.
