Is Stealing From The Corporation Really Stealing? by S.C. – Survival Blog

Every day I encounter people, at my workplace, at my church, with friends going out to dinner, et cetera, who are doing something I find questionable, to say the least. For some reason, otherwise ordinarily honest people who you could trust if you left a stack of twenty dollar bills out on your table do not consider that taking money or goods from a corporation is stealing at all. This has been driving me crazy for the last several years as I see more and more people doing it.

Thou Shalt Not Steal

I go to what I would consider a “strict” church, and my preacher never preaches on matters such as these. All he seems to talk about is how if you drink or cuss you are going to hell. Well, shouldn’t we start with the Ten Commandments and then work our way down from there, namely “Thou shalt not steal”? Okay, I’m not a big fan of drinking or cussing, I have to admit. But why are those the number one priority?

Lying On Hours Worked

I know people who lie on the amount of hours they work every week just to get some overtime. They need some extra money, so they falsify their hours in order to get those extra dollars on their paycheck. How is that not stealing? I think that is stealing from every other employee in the company through lost raises, lost profits, bonuses, et cetera. Oh yeah, they will justify it by things such as “I am underpaid.” My response is, you agreed to work for the dollar amount you are working for when you took the job, and by staying at the company you are agreeing to work for the amount you are being paid.

The story in the Bible that tells where people were complaining about people coming to the job site late and being paid the same amount as the ones who worked all day comes to mind. If you are underpaid, you have two options in my opinion– ask for a raise or quit. Stop stealing and lying to pad your pocketbook!

Stealing Supplies From the Company

Others I know steal things as ridiculous as coffee, toilet paper, and paper towels from the company. I am being serious! I’ve caught someone walking out the door with these items and was so surprised I didn’t know what to say. They simply said, “I ran out at home.” Another justification is typically, “Well, the CEO makes so many millions of dollars per year he can’t even pay me X thousand a year.”

Workers Take Pay Cuts To Pay For Theft Loss

I have news for you on this front. The CEO is going to make millions regardless of how much you steal. His salary is built in; it’s guaranteed. It is the ordinary workers, the ones working right beside you doing the same job as you, who won’t get a raise or will have to take a pay cut when the company loses money.

I have another friend who justifies bringing stuff home from work saying he’s “borrowing it”. Somehow, in his mind, if he says he is just borrowing it and someday may return it, it is just fine. I can tell you, he has no intentions of returning any of it.

A Good Days Work

What about those who don’t put in a good days work for the pay they are given? I try my best to work hard and give my company a good day’s work for my wages. Keeping a good attitude is difficult sometimes when I think about all the times the corporation has done me wrong. You know what I mean with increased healthcare premiums, taking vacation time, not paying what I felt were legitimate expenses, and the list is endless. Still, all of this does not justify stealing.

Insurance Fraud

Secondly, there is insurance fraud. How is it that people will do damage to their roofs and file an insurance claim and not have any guilty conscience whatsoever? That means doing deliberate damage to your roof and claiming that a storm did it.

Oh, I know, you pay into insurance every month and that is what it is for. Well, I disagree. Insurance is for a true disaster and not some made up entitlement because you paid into it. That is why insurance rates are so high. You are stealing from every other customer who has insurance from that same company, in the form of increased rates when you make these fraudulent claims.